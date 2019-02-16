Image copyright Google Image caption Maggie Smythe was last seen at her Swinside Road home in Bolton

A man has been rearrested after the body of a 29-year-old woman was found behind a pub.

Mum-of-one Margaret Smythe was last seen at her Bolton home on 26 January, Greater Manchester Police said.

Her body was found nearby at the rear of the Red Bridge Pub on Red Lane, Breightmet on 1 February.

A 29-year-old man who was released after his arrest on the same day has been rearrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody for questioning.

On 2 February, Christopher Taylor, 39, of Greenroyd Avenue, Bolton, was charged with the murder of Ms Smythe.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson appealed for information, saying officers were "working tirelessly to establish the full circumstances of Maggie's death".

"We need answers for Maggie's family who are completely distraught, and your information could help us provide them."