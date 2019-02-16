Image copyright Family handout Image caption Post-mortem tests found Raymond Dixon was assaulted

Two further men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a man's body.

Raymond Dixon, aged 50, was found at a building in Myrtle Street North, Bury, at about 01:25 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Post-mortem tests found he had been assaulted and died from head wounds.

Two men, aged 30 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. On Thursday, two men, aged 44 and 50, were also held on suspicion of murder.

The 39-year-old man has been released under investigation pending further enquires. The other men remain in custody for questioning.

Two men, aged 40 and 50, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.