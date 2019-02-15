Image copyright Google Image caption Nook Lane is closed at the junction with Hampson Place

A man is fighting for his life after he tried to stop thieves from stealing his car, police said.

A 59-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being struck by his own red Citroen C1.

Police were called to Nook Lane, Ashton-under-Lyne, at about 07:20 GMT on Friday after the car was stolen from Rushmere.

The victim was struck while running after his car and the offenders are still at large.

Det Insp Ian Harratt said: "A man is now fighting for his life as a result of this incident and we have deployed several resources to the area who are working to locate those involved.

"I am asking the public to look out for a red Citreon with registration plate MV18 OSB. If anyone see's this vehicle, please contact police immediately."

A scene is in place and Nook Lane is closed at the junction with Hampson Place.

St Christopher's Road is also closed while investigative work is carried out.

Police are also looking for dashcam footage and urging any witnesses to get in touch.