Image copyright Family handout Image caption A post-mortem examination revealed Raymond Dixon was assaulted

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in Bury.

Raymond Dixon, aged 50, was found at a building on Myrtle Street North at about 01:25 GMT on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had been assaulted and died from head injuries, a Greater Manchester Police spokesman said.

He added that the arrested men, aged 44 and 50, were being questioned by detectives.

Det Insp John Mulvihil said he was still trying to find out Mr Dixon's movements on Monday and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.