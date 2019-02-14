Image copyright Highways England Image caption Highways England issued a map of when the planned works would now start

Planned roadworks on motorways in the North West have been postponed to "benefit drivers", Highways England have said.

The organisation said it would be delaying work which was due to start on the M56 near Manchester Airport and the M6 between Warrington and Wigan.

A spokesman said it had "listened" to drivers' comments about roadworks.

The M56 work is now due to begin in spring 2020 while the M6 work will be staggered between 2020 and 2025.

The improvement schemes will begin after current motorway upgrades within the area have been completed, he added.

Highways England has also set out plans to improve how its smart motorway projects are carried out in the future, which include provisions to reduce the need for overnight diversions and increasing temporary speed limits from 50mph to 60mph.

Contraflows will also be introduced where possible to cut the duration of schemes.