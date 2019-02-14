Image copyright Google Image caption The source of the smell has been traced to stagnant water under the floor, the council said

A "foul-smelling" supermarket should be closed until the stench has been dealt with, customers have said.

One shopper at the Tesco Extra on Altrincham Road in Baguley, Greater Manchester, said they "had to walk out before they threw up".

Environmental health traced the source of the smell to "stagnant water" under the floor, the city council said.

Tesco said there was a problem with the pipes which posed no risk of harm to customers or products.

'Would rather starve'

The supermarket apologised and said it was working to deal with it as soon as possible.

One shopper tweeted that the smell had been plaguing customers "for weeks".

The "foul smell" was "disgusting", said one dissatisfied customer, while another would "rather starve than buy food there".

Bruce Partington said the smell was "awful", adding: "It cannot be healthy."

Nicola Hutchison tweeted: "Just been in Tesco Baguley and had to leave due to the horrible stench. Apparently it's the sewage drains!! How a food store can actually stay open with fresh food on show baffles me!"

She added: "I've also been told staff have been set home due to getting ill from the stench!!"

Tesco posted on Twitter: "There is no risk of harm to customers or our products and we're doing out best to stay open as normal.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience caused."

A Manchester City Council spokesperson said: "Following an investigation, the source of the smell has been traced to stagnant water which has accumulated underneath the floor. We should stress this water is not sewerage or foul water."

The council said Tesco had arranged for work to take place this week to "flush out the stagnant water and seal any pipes".