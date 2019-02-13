Image copyright Family handout Image caption A post-mortem examination revealed Raymond Dixon was assaulted

A murder investigation has been launched after a man's body was found at a property in Bury.

Raymond Dixon, aged 50, was found at a building on Myrtle Street North on Tuesday.

The death of Mr Dixon, who was discovered at about 01:25 GMT, is being treated as suspicious, said police.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had been assaulted and died from head injuries, said Greater Manchester Police.

Det Insp John Mulvihill said: "We are working to piece together the circumstances in which this man tragically lost his life and are committed to giving his family the answers they deserve."

He added he was "keen to establish" Mr Dixon's movements on Monday.