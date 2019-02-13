Protester James Goddard charged with Manchester assault
- 13 February 2019
Pro-Brexit activist James Goddard has been charged with assault after a protest in Manchester.
Mr Goddard, of Kelvindale Drive, Altrincham, was arrested on Wednesday following the demonstration on Saturday, police said.
He has also been charged with a public order offence, which includes using threatening words or behaviour.
The 29-year-old has been bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 20 March.