Protester James Goddard charged with Manchester assault

  • 13 February 2019
James Goddard
Image caption Protester James Goddard will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court in March

Pro-Brexit activist James Goddard has been charged with assault after a protest in Manchester.

Mr Goddard, of Kelvindale Drive, Altrincham, was arrested on Wednesday following the demonstration on Saturday, police said.

He has also been charged with a public order offence, which includes using threatening words or behaviour.

The 29-year-old has been bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 20 March.

