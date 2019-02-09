Manchester

Giant piglet marks Chinese New Year in Manchester

  • 9 February 2019
giant piglet sculpture Image copyright PA
Image caption Piglet is currently residing in St Ann's Square

A giant piglet sculpture has been unveiled in Manchester to mark the Chinese New Year.

More than a billion people around the world are celebrating the start of the Year of the Pig.

The pig, one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac, is believed to be a symbol of optimism and hard work.

Artist Alex Rinsler, who designed the Manchester sculpture, said: "We were really keen for Piglet to represent all of those things in a playful way".

Alex Rinsler with piglet Image copyright PA
Image caption Alex Rinsler hopes to bring a sense of wildness into the city

The annual dragon parade will take place on Sunday afternoon when a 175-foot dragon will weave its way from Albert Square to Chinatown.

Meanwhile, up to 40,000 people are expected in Birmingham for its Chinese New Year festivities.

A series of parades and performances is planned, with celebrations ending in the city's Chinatown district on Sunday.

people walk under sculpture Image copyright PA
Image caption Piglet has proved to be eye-catching with visitors

The sculpture can be seen in St Ann's Square.

