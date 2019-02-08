Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Marton Drive at about 08:00 GMT

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder over a baby's "unexplained" death, police have said.

Officers were called to reports of an "unresponsive" 13-month-old girl at an address on Marton Drive in Blackpool at about 08:00 GMT.

Lancashire Police said paramedics attended but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene, adding that a post-mortem examination would take place.

The arrested 21-year-old man and 24-year-old woman remain in custody.