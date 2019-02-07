Image copyright PA Image caption The booming baritone of Brian Blessed is ushering visitors out of the library

Library closing time is ringing out to the sound of Brian Blessed after a host of celebrities recorded their voices for the building's loudspeaker system.

Manchester Central Library has recruited the Flash Gordon actor and other stars to bring a showbiz feel to its public information announcements.

Former Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh and ex-England footballer Gary Neville are also onboard.

The quirky bespoke broadcasts will run for two weeks, the city council said.

The project will "transform what has been a functional public service announcement into something much more special", councillor Luthfur Rahman said.

The voices of Happy Mondays vocalist Rowetta, BBC Radio Manchester presenter Becky Want and ITV reporters Paul Crone and Lucy Meacock are also being used.

Rowetta tweeted that she was "proud" to hear her voice announcing - and singing - that the library was about to close.