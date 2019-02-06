Image copyright Google Image caption Several properties were evacuated around Bow Street, Oldham

Homes have been evacuated and a bomb disposal team called after a "suspicious package" was discovered in a street in Greater Manchester.

The alarm was raised at about 11:00 GMT in Bow Street in Oldham.

Police said several homes were evacuated as a precaution and officers were investigating.

The area between Bow Street and Yorkshire Street was cordoned off and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.