GMP Police officer charged over indecent child image
- 5 February 2019
A police officer has been charged with possession of an indecent image of a child, the police watchdog has said.
PC Christopher Dunn, an officer with Greater Manchester Police, was arrested on 3 February after the execution of a search warrant.
The 32-year-old will appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said his arrest was not in connection with another investigation.