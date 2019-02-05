Manchester

GMP Police officer charged over indecent child image

  • 5 February 2019

A police officer has been charged with possession of an indecent image of a child, the police watchdog has said.

PC Christopher Dunn, an officer with Greater Manchester Police, was arrested on 3 February after the execution of a search warrant.

The 32-year-old will appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said his arrest was not in connection with another investigation.

