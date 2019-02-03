Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was walking near the Halfway House pub in Droylsden when she was shot

A 15-year-old girl was shot while she was "just walking down the road" in a random attack, police say.

She was shot in the back of her leg in Edge Lane, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, at about 19:15 GMT on Saturday and was taken to hospital.

She is due to have surgery to remove pellets that police believe came from an air rifle.

They described the shooting as "shocking", adding they would "leave no stone unturned".

Ch Insp Mark Warner said: "This would seem to have been a random attack with complete disregard for the potential consequences.

"The girl was just walking down the road when she was shot at - now she requires surgery."