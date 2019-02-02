Image caption Figen Murray's son Martyn died in a terror attack

The mother of a victim of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack has called on the government to back more security at large public venues.

More than 10,000 people have signed a petition launched by Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett was among 22 people killed outside an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Ms Murray wants a new "Martyn's Law" to make safety checks obligatory.

The government responds to petitions that gain at least 10,000 signatures.

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds were hurt and traumatised in the suicide bombing on 22 May.

Since the attack, backpacks and large bags are banned from large concert venues. But there is no legislation requiring security checks at all public venues.

Ms Murray said current safety measures were "very hit and miss".

"What I would love to happen is bag searches and ideally also metal detectors," she said.

Image caption Martyn Hett was described as "inspirational" by his father

"People need to know, if they pay good money for a ticket, that they are kept safe."

She added: "Most people don't mind waiting a little bit longer.

"I'd love the government to support me with this. I don't want another parent to sit where I am sitting."