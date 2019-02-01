Image copyright Google Image caption Swinside Road in Breightmet, Bolton

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman from Bolton have found a body.

Margaret Smythe, 29, who was known as Maggie, was last seen between 03:30 and 04:00 GMT on Saturday 26 January at her home in Swinside Road, Breightmet.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested four days after Ms Smythe went missing remains in police custody.

The body was found near Red Lane, Breightmet, police said.

Det Insp David Meeney said: "Today, officers investigating Maggie's disappearance have sadly found a body.

"We have informed Maggie's family of this latest development, and we continue to support them throughout this incredibly difficult time.

"Our inquiries and our appeal will very much continue so that we can provide her family with the answers they so rightly deserve."

Supt Rick Jackson, of Greater Manchester Police's Bolton division, said: "We currently have two men in custody, and we do not believe there to be any direct threat to the wider community."

The 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after police raided addresses on Greenroyd Avenue and New Lane on 30 January.

A 35-year-old man arrested at the same time has since been released with no further action.