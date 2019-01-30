Image copyright Google Image caption A police cordon is in place on Oldham Road near Droylsden Road in Newton Heath

Three people have been arrested after explosives, a firearm and a "significant" amount of drugs were found in a van.

A bomb disposal team was called after armed officers stopped the vehicle in Newton Heath, Manchester, as part of an investigation into organised crime.

Officers arrested Two men, aged 51 and 54, and a 51-year-old woman after searching the van.

They remain in custody, Greater Manchester Police said.

The trio were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, conspiracy to supply class B drugs and possession of explosives, the force said.

It said the incident "is not linked to any terrorist investigation" and "there is not believed to be a wider risk".

Oldham Road remains closed, but police said it would be re-opened "as soon as possible".