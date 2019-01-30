Image copyright Google Image caption 'Maggie' Smythe was last seen at her home in Swinside Road in Breightmet

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating the disappearance of a woman.

Margaret Smythe, 29, was last seen between 03:30 and 04:00 GMT on Saturday at her home in Swinside Road in Breightmet, Bolton, police said.

Police arrested two men, aged 35 and 39, after raiding two addresses on Greenroyd Avenue and New Lane.

Detectives said their investigation has "sadly led us to believe she may not be alive" and appealed for information.

Ms Smythe, known as Maggie, is described as white, slim, and around 5ft 4 inches tall with shoulder length black hair.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black vest top, grey Nike trainers and a green waist length coat with a fur-lined hood, Greater Manchester Police said.

Det Insp David Meeney asked anybody with information related to the last sighting of Ms Smythe to contact police.

He said Ms Smythe's family had been informed and the men remain in custody for questioning.