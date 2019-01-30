Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Livesley's mother Sylvia said her son was a "one in a million"

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 21-year-old man.

Billy Livesley, of Platt Bridge, suffered a head injury in Bickershaw Lane in Abram, Wigan on 28 December and died the following day.

Police said the two men held, aged 25 and 26, remained in custody.

Peter Connor, 30, of no fixed address, has appeared in court charged with Mr Livesley's murder. Three men previously arrested have been bailed.

Mr Connor has been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 4 February.

Police said three men aged 22, 24 and 38 have been released pending further inquiries.

In a tribute, Mr Livesley's mother Sylvia said her son was a "one in a million".