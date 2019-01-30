Image copyright Highways England Image caption Drivers questioned whether parts of the M60 in Greater Manchester had been gritted overnight

Heavy snow has been causing widespread disruption for commuters and air passengers across Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted there had been multiple reports of crashes on the motorway network because of the weather.

Manchester Airport and Liverpool Airport both closed runways due to the conditions.

Passengers on the Metrolink tram service were also hit by delays caused by frozen points.

Twitter users questioned whether the region's motorways had been adequately treated with grit overnight as snow blanketed sections of the carriageway, causing treacherous driving conditions.

Anyone coming over #WoodheadPass it was passable with care an hour or so ago, but the Withington side of Manchester is treacherous, this was the exit slip of J5 M60, one car spun. Main roads near the Christie are treacherous, snow fallen on Ice, very little traction. pic.twitter.com/ehZLrBJ2Tq — J Marr (@J_Ded) January 30, 2019

A spokesman for Manchester Airport said the runway would be closed until 08:05 GMT.

BBC Radio Merseyside reported Liverpool Airport's runway was closed.

Metrolink said it had been running trams overnight to stop snow and ice building on overhead lines and tracks and it had also gritted platforms.

Due to the points failure in the Timperley area, services are suspended between Old Trafford and Altrincham in either direction, tickets are being accepted on the 245 and 263 bus services. — Manchester Metrolink (@MCRMetrolink) January 30, 2019

It said Network Rail was dealing with a points failure in Timperley.

Highways England said the region's motorways had been gritted three times between 20:00 GMT on Tuesday and 08:00 GMT on Wednesday

Highways England said there were delays of up to 80 minutes on the M6 southbound between junction 27 for Standish and junction 25 for Wigan because of the snow.

A spokesman for Highways England said the North West's motorways were gritted at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday, at 02:00 GMT on Wednesday and again at 08:00 on Wednesday.

"The whole of the network is open with a lane closed here and there because of the snow," the spokesman continued.

"It is very slow going in places."