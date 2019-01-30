Roads, trams and airports disrupted by snow across North West
Heavy snow has been causing widespread disruption for commuters and air passengers across Greater Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police tweeted there had been multiple reports of crashes on the motorway network because of the weather.
Manchester Airport and Liverpool Airport both closed runways due to the conditions.
Passengers on the Metrolink tram service were also hit by delays caused by frozen points.
Twitter users questioned whether the region's motorways had been adequately treated with grit overnight as snow blanketed sections of the carriageway, causing treacherous driving conditions.
A spokesman for Manchester Airport said the runway would be closed until 08:05 GMT.
BBC Radio Merseyside reported Liverpool Airport's runway was closed.
Metrolink said it had been running trams overnight to stop snow and ice building on overhead lines and tracks and it had also gritted platforms.
It said Network Rail was dealing with a points failure in Timperley.
Highways England said there were delays of up to 80 minutes on the M6 southbound between junction 27 for Standish and junction 25 for Wigan because of the snow.
A spokesman for Highways England said the North West's motorways were gritted at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday, at 02:00 GMT on Wednesday and again at 08:00 on Wednesday.
"The whole of the network is open with a lane closed here and there because of the snow," the spokesman continued.
"It is very slow going in places."