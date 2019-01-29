Manchester

Death of girl found in derelict Kersal house 'not suspicious'

  • 29 January 2019
Brookside Drive
Image caption Sarah Goldman's body was found in a derelict property near Brookside Drive, Kersal

The death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a derelict building is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Sarah Goldman was discovered at 09:45 GMT on Monday in the empty house in Kersal, Salford.

She had been reported missing from her home in Prestwich, Bury, 20 minutes earlier.

A 41-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge, Greater Manchester Police said.

A force spokesman said a file would be passed to the coroner.

Sarah, a pupil at King David High School, was described as "lovely" and bright" by its chairman of governors.

