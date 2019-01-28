Image copyright GMP Image caption Police removed 167 cannabis plants from the scene

Firefighters tackling a house fire discovered a cannabis farm inside the home.

Neighbours raised the alarm after spotting smoke coming from the semi-detached house on North Way, Bolton, on Sunday evening.

Fire crews then stumbled on some 167 cannabis plants inside the property.

Greater Manchester Police said they had seized a large quantity of cannabis but declined to say if any arrests had been made.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Officers were seen outside the home in North Way

There was nobody inside the house at the time of the fire and no reports of any injuries.

The blaze is thought to have started in the kitchen.