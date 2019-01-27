Man arrested in Prestwich murder probe released
- 27 January 2019
A man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released by police.
Police found the body of a man in his 50s, at an address on Warwick Street in Prestwich, Bury, Greater Manchester, on Friday.
A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, but Greater Manchester Police said he had been released under investigation.
The force said inquiries were continuing and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.