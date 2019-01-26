Image copyright Bolton Council Image caption Kevin McKeon made the comments during a debate about Brexit at a Bolton Council meeting

A Labour councillor does not regret calling Britain a "junior partner" in World War Two during a debate.

Kevin McKeon made the comments during a debate about Brexit at a Bolton Council meeting on Wednesday.

He described the belief that Britain stood alone during WW2 as a "foundational myth" of Leave voters.

Mr McKeon said: "We won the war because the Americans and the Russians helped us. In the end, we were just junior partners."

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported Mr McKeon's comments caused anger within the council chamber among Leave-supporting councillors by claiming they refused "to accept the realities of history".

Image copyright Bill Nicholls Image caption Mr McKeon was criticised for claiming to speak on behalf of Leave supporters

Conservative councillor Andy Morgan shouted across the benches "you don't know what I think".

The town voted 58.3% in favour of leaving the European Union in June 2016.

Bolton West's Conservative MP Chris Green said he was shocked by the "dismissive" comments.

Mr McKeon told the LDRS he did not regret making the comments but they may have been "unwise".

He said: "I was trying to put the debate within a wider context of modern British history and tried to explain where I think Britain's position is in the world and the possible mistakes people can make by looking back into history and misinterpreting what they see."