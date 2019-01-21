A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the street.

The man was found stabbed in the arm on Market Street, Atherton, at about 04:15 GMT and was taken to hospital where his condition was described as "serious".

Det Insp Graham Clare said the 31-year-old victim had "suffered a very serious injury" in a "targeted attack".

Forensic investigations were continuing on Market Street, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers are also reviewing CCTV from around the time of the stabbing and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.