Image copyright Reuters Image caption Passengers flying on Etihad Airways had to disembark at Manchester Airport

Passengers have been evacuated from a plane at Manchester Airport following a problem with cabin's pressurisation shortly after take-off.

Etihad Airways flight EY22 to Abu Dhabi left Manchester at 19:28 GMT but returned to the airport 30 minutes later.

One passenger claimed on Facebook there had been a small fire at the back of the plane.

The airport confirmed that fire engines had met the plane but no-one was hurt.

A spokeswoman said: "The flight returned to the airport. Fire engines met the plane in line with normal procedure."

Passenger Graham Ecclestone wrote on Facebook: "Took off. Ten minutes later emergency landing back in Manchester .

"Plane got small fire at back. On ground safe, fire engines attending."

The airline confirmed there was "a technical issue" with the cabin's pressurisation.

A spokesman said: "The aircraft landed safely and passengers have disembarked and are being offered hotel accommodation.

"All guests will be re-booked on to alternative flights.

"We regret any inconvenience caused. The safety of our guests and crew is always our number one priority."