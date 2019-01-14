Image copyright Manchester Evening News Image caption Taylor Schofield was described by his family as a "loving and caring kid"

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after an 11-year-old boy was killed in an alleged hit-and-run.

Michael Robinson, 31, of Toft Road in Manchester, is accused of fatally injuring Taylor Schofield, who was knocked down on Albert Street in Beswick on Saturday.

He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

Greater Manchester Police said the car left the scene afterwards.

Officers were called to reports that a grey VW Golf had collided with a pedestrian on Albert Street shortly after 18:10 GMT on Saturday evening.

Taylor, who was described by his family as a "loving and caring kid", was treated at the scene for his injuries before being taken to hospital where he later died.