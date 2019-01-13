Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Marcus Rashford is a striker for Manchester United while Trent Alexander-Arnold plays for Liverpool in defence

The brothers of England footballers Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold were attacked in an armed robbery at a restaurant.

Dane Rashford and Tyler Alexander-Arnold, who also act as the players' representatives, were at the Littlerock cafe in Moss Side, Manchester when it was raided on Saturday.

Three men wielded a suspected gun, machete and baseball bat.

Three people were injured in the raid, police said.

The robbers fled in two cars - a white Range Rover belonging to one of the victims and a white BMW 3 Series. Police later found the Range Rover on Bowland Drive in Fallowfield.

Four men, aged 18, 19, 23 and 58, and two 17-year-olds, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. Two guns have been seized by detectives as part of the investigation.

Officers said the three men who entered the Littlerock restaurant threatened members of the public and demanded they hand over a set of car keys and other belongings.

Supt Mark Dexter, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "Thankfully no one was seriously injured, but the victims have been left understandably shaken following this incident.

"It is thanks to the swift action of our officers that we now have six men in custody, but this investigation is still very much ongoing and officers will be in the area continuing with inquiries."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.