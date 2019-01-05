Image copyright Steven Harper Image caption The fire is thought to have been caused by a patio heater on an outdoor terrace

A fire that broke out at the new The Ivy restaurant in Manchester was "quickly contained", its owners have said.

It is thought the blaze at the city centre venue started in a patio heater on an outdoor terrace.

Posts on social media showed the fire burning through the roof of the three-storey building.

Fire crews said it was extinguished by 18:20 GMT. The restaurant said it was repairing the top-floor damage.

It opened in November and is run by Caprice Holdings Ltd, which runs London's celebrity haunt The Ivy.

The Manchester branch in Spinningfields has two restaurants, a roof terrace and two private dining rooms, according to its website.

A spokesman for Ivy Collection said: "The fire at the Ivy Spinningfields was quickly and very efficiently contained by the excellent work of the fire services."

He said it was "limited to part of the roof", adding that all other areas of the building were unaffected.

Twitter user Matt Sayward posted a video showing firefighters shining torches on the top floor of the restaurant as smoke continued to billow from the roof.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the blaze just before 17:00 GMT.

A spokesman said nobody was injured in the fire.