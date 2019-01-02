Image copyright GMP Image caption Courtney Meppen-Walter was banned from driving for 22 months for his latest driving offence

A former Manchester City youth player who previously killed a brother and sister while speeding has admitted a drink-driving offence.

Courtney Meppen-Walter, 24, of Heywood, who plays for Chorley FC, killed Kulwant Singh, 32, and Ravel Kaur, 37, when he crashed into their car in 2012.

He was jailed for 16 months the following year for careless driving.

Magistrates have now banned him from driving for 22 months for being caught more than twice the legal limit.

Image copyright Family photos Image caption Kulwant Singh and Ravel Kaur died when the footballer crashed his grandfather's car into their vehicle

Meppen-Walter, who captained the England under-18 squad, told Manchester magistrates he was "embarrassed" at his latest driving offence, in the early hours of 10 December in Manchester.

The court heard the National League North footballer had been at Manchester's Christmas markets and intended to have just one drink but consumed several.

CCTV operators alerted police when his Kia Picanto was seen swerving in the road.

Meppen-Walter, of Kirkstall Avenue, was found to have 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit in England and Wales is 35 microgrammes.

Image copyright PA Image caption Meppen-Walter must serve a 12-month community order and do 80 hours' unpaid work

The footballer killed Mr Singh and Ms Kaur, from Salford, when he hit their Nissan Micra in his grandfather's Mercedes.

Moments earlier, the then 18-year-old had been "playing games" with a friend in a Volkswagen Golf and travelling at nearly double the 30mph speed limit.

Representing Meppen-Walter in the latest case, Caitriona McLaughlin said her client was "truly sorry for his actions", pointing out alcohol had played no part in the deaths of Mr Singh and Ms Kaur.

Passing sentence, chairwoman of the bench Margaret Hutchinson said: "We hope this will be a lesson to you."

Meppen-Walter must also serve a 12-month community order, do 80 hours' unpaid work and pay £170 in costs.

He indicated he wanted to take a drink-drive awareness course which would reduce his ban by 22 weeks.