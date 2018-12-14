Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The alleged assault took place outside the Factory 251 nightclub

Four men have been arrested following a fight outside a nightclub that left an 18-year-old rugby league player in hospital.

St Helens academy player Joe Sharratt suffered a serious head injury in the fracas outside Manchester's Factory 251 on 2 December.

Greater Manchester Police arrested four men, aged 20, 27, 39 and 40, on suspicion of violent disorder and assault.

They remain in custody for questioning.

The fight happened outside the Princess Street club, which was once the headquarters of the Factory Records label that represented Joy Division, New Order and Happy Mondays.

Video footage recorded at about 03:20 GMT shows Mr Sharratt falling to the ground.

The teenager, who had played for Lancashire Academy against Australian Schoolboys hours earlier, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Mr Sharratt's parents, Jane and Brian, have previously told the BBC that their son is a "lovely lad", while a St Helens spokesman has described him as being of "impeccable character".

Image copyright St Helens RFC Image caption The teenager has been tipped to represent England Youth

The nightclub's licence was suspended last week at the request of police.

Det Ch Insp Terry Crompton said: "This was a horrific incident that quite clearly could have resulted in devastating consequences.

"Thankfully, the victim is making good progress and is recovering at home with his family."