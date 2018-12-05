Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Manchester club bouncer fight "left man with brain bleed"

A nightclub where a rugby league player was assaulted could have its licence suspended at a council meeting later.

Bouncers from Manchester's Factory 251 were sacked after Joe Sharratt, 18, was attacked outside the club on Sunday.

Manchester City Council's licensing committee will "explore all options" after Greater Manchester Police (GMP) requested a review, a spokesman said.

In a report to the council, GMP said the club's "lack of duty of care" meant a suspension should be considered.

Video footage showed Mr Sharratt being thrown to the ground before door staff repeatedly punched his friend.

Image copyright St Helens RFC Image caption Joe Sharratt had played for Lancashire Academy on Saturday before going to the club

The St Helens academy player suffered a serious head injury and remains in Salford Royal Hospital.

A spokesman for the rugby league club said he would stay in the hospital for "the next couple of days" but was "sat up in bed and recovering well".

No arrests have been made over the attack.

The police report said it was "abundantly clear" there was "a huge lack of duty of care from the premises" over what happened.

It said nobody from the club "contacted police to inform them the incident was taking place" or phoned for an ambulance.

The lack of contact was extremely concerning, it said, adding that it suggested "either a worrying level of incompetence at best or, more seriously, a possible attempt to cover up the incident".

Licensing committee member Rabnawaz Akbar said the attack had been "nothing short of sickening".

"The licensing committee has a wide range of powers and sanctions it can utilise... including the temporary or permanent revocation of a venue's licence," he said.

"Any action the council takes will precede a full review, which will take place within 28 working days."

The committee meeting is due to take place at 10:00 GMT.