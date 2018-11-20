Image copyright TalkTalk Image caption TalkTalk says the move was "part of its strategy to simplify its operations"

Broadband provider TalkTalk is moving its headquarters from London to Salford, the firm has confirmed.

It said hundreds of roles would be relocated to its Salford office - where its business and technology teams are already based - in 2019.

It said transferring its main office out of London was "part of its strategy to simplify its operations".

The firm added it would start hiring for new posts in Salford next year.

The Salford site replaced previous offices in the North West of England in Warrington and Irlam.

TalkTalk chief executive Tristia Harrison said: "We've always had a base in the North West, but we want to build on that heritage and create a world-class campus for the whole business.

"As with any change, we are committed to supporting all of our colleagues during this transition period.

"Bringing all of our teams together will make us a simpler business, where it's easier for teams to work together and deliver the very best service for customers."

'Apprenticeship programmes'

TalkTalk said new posts would be created in Salford, in part through the continued expansion of its graduate and apprenticeship programmes.

Salford city mayor Paul Dennett said it was an "exciting new chapter in Salford's success story as the fastest growing economy in Greater Manchester".

"TalkTalk relocating their headquarters and executive team here and creating hundreds of new, high quality, technical, digital jobs speaks volumes for its investment in a digital future."

Rebecca Long Bailey, MP for Salford and Eccles, said she hoped the move would open up opportunities for Salford residents.

"This announcement provides further evidence that businesses can find success and growth outside of London, provide investment to the area, and job opportunities for people here in Salford."