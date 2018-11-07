Image copyright Google Image caption A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

A woman found dead in a stable "loved nothing more" than "spending time out in nature" looking after horses, said her family.

Ann Marie Pomphret, 49, was found with fatal head injuries in Burtonwood, Warrington, Cheshire, on Friday, prompting a murder investigation.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

In a tribute to Ms Pomphret - known as Marie - her family said they were "devastated she was taken from us".

They said she was a "beloved daughter, wife and mother".

"We are devastated that she has been taken from us so young and in such a senseless way," they added.

"Marie will forever be in our hearts and we appreciate all of the well wishes that we've received, but ask that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."

Police discovered Ms Pomphret's body at about 22:00 GMT at stables in Old Alder Lane.

Detectives are appealing for three cyclists seen in Hall Lane, towards the Fiddle I'th Bag pub between 21:00 and 22:00, to contact them as they may be potential witnesses.