Image copyright Cllr Craig Browne Image caption The scene of the fatal crash in Alderley Edge

Schoolchildren have held a minute's silence in memory of a 14-year-old girl who was killed along with her parents in a road crash in Cheshire.

Stretford High School pupil Hajra Sidat, her father Liyakat, 47, and mother Salma, 41, died on Sunday in the collision on the A34 in Alderley Edge.

Head teacher Nicola Doward said the school's "thoughts and love" were with the family.

Cheshire Police said they were from Old Trafford, Greater Manchester.

Hajra's older sister Unaisah, 19, and a nine-year-old cousin - who has not been named - were also seriously injured in the crash and remain in hospital.

Cheshire Police were called at 00:04 GMT to reports of a collision between a car and minibus.

In a letter to parents and carers on Monday, Ms Doward said the school had been helping pupils come to terms with what had happened.

"We will be having a special assembly for our school community to come together to say a special goodbye to a very special person," she said.

On Facebook, the Masjid Bilal Islamic Centre in Prestwich said it had held special prayers for the family.

Mr Sidat was head teacher of the centre's religious school, known as a madrassa.