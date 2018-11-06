Image copyright Transport for Greater Manchester Image caption Network Rail has advised passengers to check before they travel

Train services across the country have been cancelled due to a broken piece of track outside Manchester Piccadilly.

Services to Birmingham, Manchester Airport and London are affected, with disruption expected to last all day.

Passengers have vented their frustration at more problems on the railways after Northern's timetable changes in the summer caused "carnage".

Network Rail has apologised and passengers have been advised to check before they travel.

An hourly bus journey is replacing the service from Piccadilly to the Airport, and the track is scheduled to be repaired overnight.

Virgin has cancelled some trains to London and the following routes have been temporarily withdrawn from service:

Blackpool - Manchester Airport (both directions)

Liverpool Lime Street - Manchester Airport (both directions)

Wigan North Western - Alderley Edge (both directions)

Tickets are being accepted on the Metrolink between Manchester Airport and Manchester Piccadilly and also on Transpennine Express services.

A full list of routes affected can be found on the National Rail website.

Passengers have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration, with one saying the service was a "constant disappointment" and another suggesting they return to the days of Richard III and "fast horses"