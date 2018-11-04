Image copyright Google Image caption The crash occurred on the A34 Melrose Way

A man and a child have died and nine people were injured in a crash between a car and minibus.

The crash happened just after midnight on Sunday on the A34 in Alderley Edge, Cheshire Police said.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed a man and a child were killed in the collision.

Among the injured was a child, who was taken for treatment to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, while one man was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary.

The seven other people hurt had minor injuries, the ambulance service said.

The A34 stretch on Melrose Way was shut between the roundabouts at Alderley Park and Alderley Edge while emergency services worked at the scene.

Cheshire Police is appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.