Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the attack had happened in an area "filled with families and elderly residents"

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed in a "ferocious" street attack as "children were out with their parents trick or treating", police have said.

The boy was found with stab wounds to his upper body and legs on Lingmoor Walk in Hulme, Manchester at about 19:20 GMT on Wednesday.

Det Insp Mark Astbury said he was "lucky to be alive" and the attack had left families in the area "shaken".

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Det Insp Astbury said the attack was in an area "filled with families and elderly residents" which had "sadly... seen this type of violence before".

"Last night, children were out with their parents trick or treating [and] they have understandably have been left shaken by this," he said.

He added that the boy was in a serious but stable condition in hospital.