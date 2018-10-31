Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place on 27 September

Charges have been dropped against a couple who were accused of assaulting a police officer at a supermarket.

Nasir Hussain and Mahira Hussain, both 28, were arrested at the Tesco store in Silk Street, Rochdale, in September.

The case was discontinued at Manchester Magistrates' Court by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a complaint about excessive use of force was made to Greater Manchester Police.

A spokeswoman for the CPS said: "This case was originally charged by the police.

"Following a review of all the available evidence we determined there was insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction. The charges were therefore discontinued."

A spokeswoman for GMP said the force was aware of the decision.

Amanda Rowe, regional director at the IOPC, said it was aware of the CPS decision and that a "large amount" of evidence had been gathered.

"I'm satisfied that our investigation is making good progress and we continue to provide updates to those involved and to GMP," she said.