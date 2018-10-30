Image copyright GMP Image caption Left to right: Dominic Burke, Steven O'Donnell and Anthony Ward were sentenced at Bolton Crown Court

Three men who forced their way into a house and opened fire on the owner with a sawn-off shotgun have been jailed.

Dominic Burke, Steven O'Donnell and Anthony Ward burst into the 49-year-old's home in Prestwich, Greater Manchester on 27 November 2017 and shot him as he stood on the stairs.

The victim, who has not been named, had to have several operations in hospital.

His attackers were sentenced at Bolton Crown Court to sentences of between nine and a half and 15 years.

Greater Manchester Police, who described the attack as "callous" and meticulously organised, have been unable to establish a motive.

The attackers demanded nothing from their victim, described by police as an "innocent father".

Burke shot the man, who managed to lock himself in a bedroom while he called an ambulance.

Image caption Police pictured at the scene of the shooting in November 2017

Specialist firearms officers attended and secured the house before breaking down the door and finding him lying on the floor.

His attackers were later arrested.

Dominic Burke, 21, of Whinfell Drive, Middleton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, section 18 assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Steven O'Donnell, 25, of Carr Avenue, Prestwich was found guilty of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary. He was jailed for 11 years.

Anthony Ward, 29, of Brathwaite Road, Langley was found guilty of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and received a sentence of nine years and six months.

Det Con Simon Jones said: "An innocent father was at home waiting to leave to collect his children when he was faced with the terrifying image of a gun-wielding intruder.

"Despite being shot and in unimaginable pain, he somehow managed to lock himself away and alert emergency services. He has shown immense courage and bravery.

"These men have now been held to account for their reckless actions and I hope this provides some relief to the victim and his family."