Image copyright Google Image caption Police were pursuing a Ford Transit van when the boy was injured in Wigan Road, Leigh

A four-year-old boy is critically ill after being hit by a stolen van being pursued by police in Greater Manchester.

The Ford Transit van struck the boy in Wigan Road, Leigh, at about 10:30 GMT.

Officers immediately stopped and administered first aid to the boy before he was taken to hospital, Greater Manchester Police said.

The van was later found abandoned nearby and police are searching for the suspected thieves.

Wigan Road was closed between Nel Pan Lane and Hill Crest Avenue while officers examined the scene.

The force said the case had been referred to its professional standard's branch "in line with normal force policy".

Insp Danny Byrne said: "This was a horrendous incident that has left a four-year-old boy in hospital fighting for his life and we are doing all we can to support his family at this incredibly difficult time.

"Our investigation is continuing very quickly as we have deployed several resources, including the helicopter and police dogs, to support our efforts to trace those responsible."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.