Image copyright Leeanne Corbett Image caption Leeanne Corbett said the two surviving puppies were "fighting"

Only two of a litter of eight French bulldog puppies which were stolen from a pregnant woman at knifepoint have survived, her family has confirmed.

The day-old pedigree dogs were taken by three men during a raid on Leeanne Corbett's home in Stretford, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday.

Her family said the dogs had been dropped off at a veterinary practice on Friday, but six had died.

Greater Manchester Police said the search for the raiders was ongoing.

Image copyright GMP Image caption The puppies were born four days premature, the family said

A family spokeswoman said the two surviving puppies were being treated with antibiotics.

Writing on Facebook, Ms Corbett said they were "fighting" and asked people to pray for them.

On Thursday, the mother-of-three said the raid, which saw one attacker hold a knife to her stomach, had left her "terrified".

The spokeswoman would not confirm if the £10,000 reward they had offered had been claimed.