Image copyright Highways England Image caption The lorries and car transporter crashed close to road works

Five lorries, a double-decker bus and a car transporter have been involved in a pile-up on the M6 in Cheshire, with several people injured.

The motorway was closed to traffic moving south between junctions 18 and 19 near Knutsford after the crash, which happened at about 10:40 BST.

Police said "at least two" people had been hurt, although their injuries were not thought to be serious.

Highways England said widespread delays were expected.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Another view of the vehicles after the crash

It is the second crash to affect the same stretch of the motorway in two days.

Commuters faced long delays after a lorry became embedded in the central reservation. on Thursday.

The truck hit the barrier on the northbound carriageway at about 07:25 BST.