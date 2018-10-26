Manchester

Three stabbed in Atherton library attack

  • 26 October 2018
Atherton library Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened outside Atherton Library in Wigan

Three people have been stabbed in an attack outside a library with one victim suffering "major injuries", the ambulance service has said.

The stabbing happened near Atherton Library and community centre on York Street in Atherton, Wigan, just after 10:30 BST.

Police said a man had been "detained" and officers were working to establish what had happened.

Two people were taken to hospital suffering minor injuries.

