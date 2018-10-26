Three stabbed in Atherton library attack
- 26 October 2018
Three people have been stabbed in an attack outside a library with one victim suffering "major injuries", the ambulance service has said.
The stabbing happened near Atherton Library and community centre on York Street in Atherton, Wigan, just after 10:30 BST.
Police said a man had been "detained" and officers were working to establish what had happened.
Two people were taken to hospital suffering minor injuries.