Image copyright Leeanne Corbett Image caption Leeanne Corbett and the puppies' mother, Reign

A pregnant woman who had a knife held to her stomach by robbers who stole eight pedigree puppies said she "thought they were going to kill me or my unborn baby".

Leeanne Corbett, 26, was "terrified" as the day-old dogs were stolen from her home in Stretford, Greater Manchester.

She told the BBC the raiders grabbed the biggest knife in the kitchen before shouting: "Where are the puppies?"

Police said three men stole the French bulldogs, worth about £1,200 each.

Ms Corbett and her family have offered a £10,000 reward for their safe return.

The RSPCA said it was vital the puppies are found as soon as possible as they need to be kept in warm conditions and bottle-fed.

Image copyright GMP Image caption The robbers took the day-old puppies from Ms Corbett's home in Stretford

The suspects forced their way into the house after knocking on the door at about 21:50 BST on Tuesday.

Ms Corbett said: "They came for the puppies as I'd put it on Facebook.

"One said 'do as you're told and no-one will get hurt'.

"They knew I was pregnant - I can't believe anyone would do that.

"My three boys were upstairs and I was scared out of my wits.

"I just want the dogs back."