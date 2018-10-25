Image caption Police said a woman in her 60s was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a firebomb attack on a house.

A woman in her 60s was left in a critical condition following the fire in Leigh on 16 October.

Police said a bottle of "accelerants" had been thrown through a window on Montreal Street shortly after midnight.

Andrew Bamford, 37, of no fixed address, has been remanded to appear before Manchester Magistrates Court later.

Two men - aged 19 and 22 - who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released with no further action.