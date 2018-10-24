Image copyright GMP Image caption Police believe the ordnance had been there for some time

A device believed to be an "unexploded tank cartridge" has been found in Manchester with several roads closed and "evacuations likely", police said.

Greater Manchester Police were called to a building site on Newquay Street in the city centre at 10:55 BST.

Quay Street has been closed at the junction with Water Street and the bridge that crosses the River Irwell has also been closed.

Police said it was likely the device had been there for some time.