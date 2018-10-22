Image copyright Wigan Council Image caption Bob Brierley's computer and handheld devices have been seized by police

A councillor has been arrested on suspicion of stalking, breaching data protection laws and criminal damage.

Bob Brierley, an independent member for Wigan's Hindley Green ward, was held by police on Friday before being released pending further investigation.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service his computer and handheld devices had been seized as part of the investigation.

Wigan Council said it was assisting police with their inquiries.

Greater Manchester Police said three arrests had been made as part of the investigation.

A man, 48, was also arrested on suspicion of stalking and criminal damage on Friday and a 70-year-old man was held on suspicion of stalking on 26 January.

Both have since been released under investigation.

A Wigan Council spokesman said due to the police probe, it would be "inappropriate to comment further".

Mr Brierley has been a member of Wigan Council since 2004.