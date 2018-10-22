Image copyright GMFRS Image caption A large part of the school in Bolton was left gutted by the fire

A fire has engulfed a primary school in Greater Manchester, destroying three classrooms.

The blaze broke out at Red Lane Community Primary School in Bolton at 13:44 BST on Sunday.

Eight fire crews were sent to tackle the fire, which which reduced three classrooms within the single-storey building to rubble.

The cause remains unclear, and Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation.

Image copyright GMFRS Image caption Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sunday afternoon

The school is currently closed for half term.

A fire service spokesman said: "Our firefighters did an excellent job tackling a blaze which was well alight when we first arrived.

"Our prompt action means a large portion of the school has been untouched by fire damage."