Bolton primary school severely damaged by fire
A fire has engulfed a primary school in Greater Manchester, destroying three classrooms.
The blaze broke out at Red Lane Community Primary School in Bolton at 13:44 BST on Sunday.
Eight fire crews were sent to tackle the fire, which which reduced three classrooms within the single-storey building to rubble.
The cause remains unclear, and Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation.
The school is currently closed for half term.
A fire service spokesman said: "Our firefighters did an excellent job tackling a blaze which was well alight when we first arrived.
"Our prompt action means a large portion of the school has been untouched by fire damage."