Image copyright Kayte Wilson-Smith Image caption Cola was on his way to a new "forever home" when he somehow disappeared

A dog that went missing from an airport has been dramatically rescued from the middle of a nearby motorway.

Cola the liver pointer was hit by a car on the M56 close to Manchester Airport on Wednesday evening.

A man "with a heart of gold" managed to stop traffic before crossing the motorway to pick up Cola, said canine welfare fundraiser Heather Cake.

Abandoned in Cyprus, Cola was en route to new owners in the UK when he escaped from Manchester Airport's cargo centre.

Because the facility is operated by external companies, a Manchester Airport spokeswoman said she could not comment.

She said she did not know which handling agency at the cargo centre was responsible.

Cola was emaciated and had suffered a gunshot wound in Cyprus before flying to start his new life in Manchester.

Ms Cake, a fundraiser for the Bay Tree Rescue group, said Cola "had been found by an absolute hero".

"He is now just arriving at the [animal] hospital with his owners, where he will be further assessed," she posted on Facebook.

"He does have a substantial leg injury but has managed to drink and eat a little and is bright."